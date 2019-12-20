2 Arrested After Drug Task Force Raids Findlay House

Two people were arrested after a drug task force raided and searched a home in Findlay.

The Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, with the assistance of the Findlay Police Department Emergency Response Team, executed a search warrant at 1015 Cedar Avenue in Findlay a little before 6 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators say the search of the residence yielded cocaine, crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, cash and items indicative of drug trafficking.

Arrested were Dana Ryan II, 27, of Michigan, and Linsay C. Pittman, 32, of Findlay.

Both were taken to the Hancock County Jail.

Authorities say additional charges are expected when the investigation concludes.