Ohio Offering Two New Free Programs To Quit Smoking

The Ohio Department of Health is offering two new programs aimed at helping people quit smoking.

Governor Mike DeWine and other state health officials revealed the new programs, which will be free of charge and catered separately to either adults or teens.

Director of Health Dr. Amy Acton said the programs would provide eight-weeks of nicotine replacement therapy along with coaching and counseling.

Governor DeWine says Medicaid will help cover costs for screenings and other treatment, which can be accessed by calling 1-800-QUIT-NOW.