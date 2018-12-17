2018 Year In Review: Blanchard River Benching Project Begins

12/17/18 – 5:00 A.M.

We begin our look back at the year that was with what was arguably the biggest news story of the year in Hancock County. After years of studies, discussions, and arguments; work began on a Blanchard River flood reduction project

Audio:Brian Robertson

Speaking at the groundbreaking event in early October, Commissioner Brian Robertson and Findlay Mayor Lydia Mihalik both expressed relief that the project was finally moving forward…

Audio:Lydia Mihalik

Stantec engineering expects the benching project to lower the 100-year flood level by a foot in downtown Findlay. The project should wrap up late next year.