Levy Campaign Spent Around $1,200 In Support Of School Security Effort

12/17/18 – 5:06 A.M.

The campaign supporting a security and safety levy for Findlay City Schools didn’t spend much in their efforts to pass the levy. Post-election campaign finance reports show Citizens for Findlay Schools spent a little more than $1,200 of the $4,100 it had available.

The committee had a balance of a little more than $4,100 brought forward from the last campaign report. It received a $100 contribution and spend around $1,200 on advertising.

Final campaign finance reports were due Friday.

Voters defeated the levy effort in the November election.

