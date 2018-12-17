Levy Campaign Spent Around $1,200 In Support Of School Security Effort
12/17/18 – 5:06 A.M.
The campaign supporting a security and safety levy for Findlay City Schools didn’t spend much in their efforts to pass the levy. Post-election campaign finance reports show Citizens for Findlay Schools spent a little more than $1,200 of the $4,100 it had available.
The committee had a balance of a little more than $4,100 brought forward from the last campaign report. It received a $100 contribution and spend around $1,200 on advertising.
Final campaign finance reports were due Friday.
Voters defeated the levy effort in the November election.