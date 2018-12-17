Sunday Crash Injures Two In Findlay

12/17/18 – 5:16 A.M.

A two-car crash injured two people on Findlay’s south side Sunday night. The Findlay Police Department reports the collision happened in the 3000 block of South Main Street around 6:30 p.m.

17-year-old Alana Adams of Findlay was driving north when she hit the back of an SUV driven by 22-year-old Gavin Richard of Findlay. Richard had slowed for an animal in the road. Hanco EMS took Richard and his passenger, 20-year-old Mackenzie Stevens, to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Officers cited Adams for failure to stop in the assured clear distance ahead.