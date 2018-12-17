Carey Teen Taken Into Custody After Barricading Himself In Home

12/17/18 – 5:25 A.M.

Authorities took a Carey teenager into custody following a standoff late last week. Officers from the Carey Police Department and Wyandot County Sheriff’s Office made a forcible entry into a home at 137 South Lake Street early Friday morning. They took 19-year-old Zane Mahan into custody.

The incident started around 2:30 a.m. when the teen’s mother said he had threatened her and his stepfather and threatened to take his own life. Mahan also had outstanding warrants for him through the municipal courts in Findlay and Upper Sandusky. He had blocked the doors to the home with furniture and 2×4 lumber. He had also covered the windows.

Mahan will receive a mental health evaluation before a court appearance.