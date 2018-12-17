St. Wendelin To Save On Landfill Costs For Elementary School Demolition

12/17/18 – 5:32 A.M.

The demolition of the former St. Wendelin Elementary School is underway in Fostoria, but it won’t cost the parish as much as it could have. Sunny Farms has agreed to waive the landfill’s tipping fees. That means the St. Wendelin Parish will save more than $42,000 on project costs.

The demolition will bring more than 2,500 tons of debris to the landfill.

Demolition of the building on South Wood Street will cost around $100,000. The parish also spent $22,000 on asbestos removal.

