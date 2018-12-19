2018 Year In Review: Findlay School Security Levy Defeated

12/19/18 – 5:30 A.M.

In continuing our look back at 2018 today, we look at the defeat of one of the larger local ballot issues of the year. Findlay City Schools asked voters to pass a five-year, 1.5-mill levy that would have generated around $1.2 million per year. The school would have used the money to hire police officers and clinical counselors. The money would have also paid for safety and security equipment and training.

Superintendent Ed Kurt said a large part of the money raised would have gone toward mental health initiatives

In the end voters werent convinced. 55 percent of the ballots cast in the November election went against the levy. Kurt said the district would move forward with maintaining current safety and security efforts following the defeat.