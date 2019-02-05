2019 Chili Cook-Off For Cancer Patient Services Is This Saturday

02/05/19 – 5:37 P.M.

You can stop by the Annual Chili Cook-Off this weekend to support Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County. Carol Metzger said that the event will raise funds for the services they offer.

Metzger said that they will have 20 different teams making chili this year. The event will be at the University of Findlay Koehler Center from 4:30 -8 p.m. this Saturday. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for kids 6 – 12 years old.