Litter Landing Will Start Accepting Glass Again This Year

2/4/19 – 10:28 A.M.

Litter Landing will start accepting glass again later this year. The Hancock County Commissioners have voted to spend around $4,400 for a roll-off unit to house the glass. Commissioner Tim Bechtol says they want to drive up awareness first

Bechtol says right now theres no timeline in place for when Litter Landing will starting taking glass again.

The facility stopped accepting glass in July of 2016 because of falling commodity prices.