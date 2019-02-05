Replacement Named For Former State Senator Randy Gardner

2/5/19 – 6:46 A.M.

State Representative Theresa Gavarone of Bowling Green will fill the Ohio Senate seat left open by former State Senator Randy Gardner. Gardner recently stepped down to accept an appointment as the chancellor of the Ohio Department of Higher Education.

Ohio Senate President Larry Obhof announced Gavarone’s appointment after a screening committee recommended her. Gavarone will fill the rest of Gardner’s term, which runs through the end of 2020.

The House Republican Caucus will appoint a screening committee to consider applicants to fill the rest of Gavarone’s term in the Ohio House.