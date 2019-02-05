Marathon Names New Executive Officer

2/5/19 – 5:29 A.M.

Marathon Petroleum has named a new executive officer. The company recently appointed Speedway senior vice president and COO Glenn Plumby to the same position for Marathon.

Marathon CEO Gary Heminger says Plumby played a large role in Speedway’s growth over the last few years. He added, “Glenn has gained enormous expertise in our retail business during more than 37 years of dedicated service, making him a welcome addition to our senior management team.”