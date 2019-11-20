3 Injured When Driver Runs Stop Sign, Causes Crash In Hancock County

Three people were injured, including two young children, when a driver ran a stop sign and caused a crash west of Jenera.

The crash happened at about 3:25 p.m. Tuesday at State Route 103 and Township Road 59.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says James Miles, 18, of Jenera, was driving north on Township Road 59 in a 2004 Saturn when he failed to stop at the stop sign and struck a 2002 Pontiac that was traveling west on State Route 103.

The Pontiac was being driven by 26-year-old Savanna Stutz, and also inside were a one-year-old and seven-year-old passenger.

The sheriff’s office says Stutz and the two children were taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Miles was cited for running the stop sign.