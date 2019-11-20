Ohio Lawmakers Introduce Bill To Ban Abortion

(ONN) – GOP lawmakers in Ohio have introduced a bill that amounts to a near-total ban on abortion.

The new bill would only allow an abortion if the mother’s life is in danger.

Margie Christie, Executive Director of Dayton Right to Life, supports the bill and says it is time for a tougher crack-down on abortion.

“We’re going to continue to end abortion and not regulate it anymore, we’re done regulating with abortion, we just want it ended.”

Pro-choice advocates, like Jaime Miracle with Naral Pro-Choice Ohio say the bill’s a danger to women’s health.

“Not only does this criminalize the practice of medicine but it puts the health and well-being of pregnant people in our state at risk.”

Under the new bill, a doctor who performs an abortion for a woman whose life is not in danger from the pregnancy could be charged with aggravated murder.

House Bill 413 is sponsored by State Representatives Candice Keller and Ron Hood.

The bill has now been referred to the Criminal Justice Committee but hasn’t been up for a vote yet.