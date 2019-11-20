Community Events for Wednesday, November 20

The Village of Mt. Blanchard Beautification Committee is selling Amish Pies for Thanksgiving – Pumpkin, apple and a large number of other varieties are available. Cost $9.99, call to order by Friday.

(419-306-3073)

Free Community Holiday Meal on Saturday, 5-7pm at Gilboa United Methodist Church. Turkey with all the trimmings, with live music by David Wells following. Offering taken to benefit anti-bullying programs.

(No contact number)

Holiday Collage Concert on Sunday, 2:30pm at Bluffton University’s Yoder Recital Hall. Featuring Bluffton’s Jazz Ensemble, Concert Band, University Chorale and Camerata Singers. Free.

(No contact number)

3rd annual Community Thanksgiving Meal on Thursday, November 28, 11am-3pm at the Hurricane Pub, Mt. Blanchard. Everyone welcome, reservations requested for groups of 8+. Free.

(No contact number)

“The Light of Christmas” Live Nativity at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church (S Main St) on Friday & Saturday, December 6-7, 6-9pm. Crafts, food, more. Free. ($22 to Adopt-a-Tree for the display, to be donated to families in need after the event.)

(419-722-1683)

Christmas in the Village on Saturday, December 7, 3-7pm in Mt. Blanchard. Live nativity, visits with Santa, games & activities, wagon rides, food, parade, music, silent auction, more.

(No contact number)