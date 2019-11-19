Leipsic Man Hurt In Putnam County Crash

A Leipsic man was taken to the hospital following a two-car crash in Putnam County on Tuesday morning.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office reports that the accident happened at the intersection of Putnam County Road 10 and Road X around 6:35 a.m.

Deputies say Ronald Niese of Leipsic southbound on Road 10 and failed to stop for the stop sign and struck a semi-truck driven by Jeremy Sheets of New Bavaria.

Putnam County EMS took Niese to St. Rita’s Medical Center in lima for his injuries.