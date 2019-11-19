Findlay Officers Talk About ALICE Training

Blanchard River Broadcasting had two Findlay police officers come to talk about ALICE Training on Tuesday.

ALICE is an acronym for Alert, Lockdown, Inform, Counter, Evacuate and is designed to increase survivability in an active violent intruder event.

The officers walked employees through barricading doorways and creating distractions for the assailant.

Sgt. Jason Morey said while schools are the main users of ALICE training, it’s important everyone to know.

Officer Dan Griffith said that they have an ALICE task force that will come and teach businesses how to handle critical incidents.

You can learn more about ALICE here.