AARP Warns About Scams And Provides Advice For Keeping Your Information Safe

03/30/18 – 4:10 P.M.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network wants to remind you to be safe and not fall for any scams this year. Head of the network Kathy Stokes was on WFIN and said that most people don’t think they can fall victim.

Kathy Stokes

Stokes said that scammers try to get you to have an emotional reaction out of fear. This increases the chance that they can trick you.

She added that you can avoid becoming a victim by knowing the do’s and don’t’s of the IRS. They will contact you through the mail and not call you on the phone. They also won’t accept payment through a credit card or gift cards through the phone.