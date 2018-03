03/30/18 – 1:33 P.M.

Birchaven Village is hosting an educational series on Tuesdays starting next week. The “Talk About it Tuesdays” is meant for active seniors and will cover things like Medicare, health, and elder law. The series will be from 2 to 3:30 p.m. in the Hatfield Dining Room at Birchaven Village.

Seating is limited for the events. You can register by calling 567-208-2746