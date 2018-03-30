United Way Honors Distinguished Volunteers

3/30/18 – 5:30 A.M.

The United Way of Hancock County recently honored two volunteers. The agency picked Karen Jones and William Doyle as this years Jeri Bjorling Memorial Distinguished Volunteer Award winners.

Jones has served as a board member for United Way of Hancock County, Century Health, and the Blanchard Valley Health Foundation among others. She’s also been a Cub Scout den leader, solicitor for the American Cancer Society, and co-chairman for a local St. Judes Bike-A-Thon.

Doyle has served on various United Way boards, including the Halt Hunger Initiative advisory board. He has also served as a board member for the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library, Habitat for Humanity, and a United Way health panel liaison for Cancer Patient Services.