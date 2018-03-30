Putnam County Homeowners Could Get Grant Money For Critical Repairs

3/30/18 – 5:15 A.M.

Putnam County homeowners could get funds to make critical home repairs. The Putnam County Sentinel reports Community Housing Improvement Program, or CHIP funds are now available. Ashley Siefker manages grants for the county. She tells the newspaper this year’s funds are the most the agency has ever had.

Eligible homeowners can use CHIP funds for emergency home repairs and to update things like plumbing and electrical systems. For more information call (419)523-3656.

