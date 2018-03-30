Bluffton University Offers Education Majors Chance To Get Bachelor’s & Master’s Degrees In Four Years

3/30/18 – 5:22 A.M.

Bluffton University is offering a path for some students to earn a bachelor’s and a master’s degree in education in four years. The university says the 3+1 Educator Preparation Program allows early childhood education majors to earn their teaching license and complete their bachelor’s degree in three years. They would then start in the master of arts in education in their fourth year.

The program is also available for intervention specialist majors.

Eligible students must meet certain GPA and test score requirements.