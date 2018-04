4/23/18 – 6:49 A.M.

If you plan to vote absentee for this years primary election on May 8th, the ballots are now available.

The Hancock County Board of Elections office has these ballots available for pick-up through May 7th. The deadline to mail in your vote is May 5th, but you can drop them off in person until the 7th.

For more information call 419-422-3245.