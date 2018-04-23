Findlay Woman Injured In Two Car Crash

4/23/18 – 7:14 A.M.

A two-car crash injured a Findlay woman over the weekend. The Findlay Police Department reports the crash happened at the intersection of Tiffin and McManness avenues around 2:45 p.m. Saturday.

20-year-old Alyssa Baldridge was driving a van east on Tiffin and turning onto McManness when she hit the back of a westbound pickup truck driven by 41-year-old Keith Fletcher of Carey. Hanco Ambulance took Baldridge to Blanchard Valley Hospital for treatment of her injuries. The collision didn’t injure Fletcher.

Police cited Baldridge for failure to yield at a left turn.