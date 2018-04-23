Bluffton Doctor Found Guilty On Three Counts Of Sexual Imposition

4/23/18 – 7:23 A.M.

The sexual imposition trial of a former Bluffton doctor came to a conclusion Saturday. A jury found James Gideon guilty on three counts, and not guilty on two counts of sexual imposition.

Several of Gideon’s female patients accused him of inappropriate touching during examinations. One woman testified she passed out during a procedure and woke up to find Gideon kissing her.

The charges are misdemeanors. There isn’t a sentencing date yet.

MORE: The Courier