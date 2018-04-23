Pandora Council Members Get Report On Water Rates

4/23/18 – 7:47 A.M.

Pandora residents could see higher water and sewer rates in the future. The Putnam County Sentinel reports council members heard a report on utility rates earlier this month. An engineering firm says the village isn’t collecting enough revenue to cover operations and maintenance costs as well as debt service payment. It suggested the village bump rates so they could save for future capital repairs and replacement projects.

The report says an increase in rates would primarily affect larger water users like the Pandora-Gilboa school district.

Council will discuss the report during future meetings.

MORE: Putnam County Sentinel