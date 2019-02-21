Ada Woman Hurt In Two Car Crash East Of Lima

02/21/19 – 4:48 A.M.

An Ada woman was hurt in a car accident on State Route 81 East of Lima yesterday. The Lima Post of the State Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened around 8:50 a.m.

19-year-old Hadden Smith of Findlay was driving on Fetter Road when he failed to yield at the intersection with State Route 81. He struck 44-year-old Sheldy Morris of Ada who was heading east on 81.

Bath Township EMS took Morris to Lima Memorial Hospital for treatment. Officers cited Smith for failure to yield at a stop sign.