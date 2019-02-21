Florida Man Sentenced In Hancock County For Meth Charges

02/21/19 – 6:44 A.M.

A Florida man will be spending some time in the Hancock County Jail on meth charges. The Courier reports that 23-year-old Johnny Honorato was sentenced to 30 days in jail and five years of community control sanctions. Honorato was 1 of 5 Floridians arrested last June and charged with aggravated possession of drugs. He pleaded guilty in November to an amended felony drug possession charge.

The group allegedly possessed and planned to sell about $100,000 worth of methamphetamine.

Two of the other defendants, 20-year-old Isidoro Martinez and 36-year-old Manuel Rivera Sanchez, were indicted on additional charges and now face federal prosecution. The Hancock County cases against them have been dismissed.