Pandora Looking At New Water Tower Project

02/21/19 – 6:59 A.M.

Pandora Village Council approved engineering costs for a new water tower. The Putnam Sentinel reports that the council hired Choice One Engineering of Sidney to complete the engineering for a new water tower. The engineering is not to exceed $25,000. The new 200,000-gallon water tower will go into the village industrial park and is estimated to cost just under $863,000.

The village was originally looking for grants to pay for the project. Unfortunately, the grant opportunities for the water tower fell through. Council was told their only choice right now is take out a loan for the entire amount of the project or try to seek funding next year.