Findlay Police Department Investigating GoFundMe Fraud

02/21/19 – 11:23 A.M.

There is a case in Findlay where money from a GoFundMe account didn’t go to the person it was supposed to help. Findlay Police Lieutenant Ryan Doe explained that these types of frauds will take your money but use it for something else.

Doe explained that you can protect your donations through research to avoid these incidents.

Doe said that this includes researching the cause, the account, and the person who set it up.

Doe added that the incident in Findlay is still under investigation so no names have been released. We’ll have more information when it becomes available.