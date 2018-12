12/28/18 – 5:33 A.M.

The Allen County Sheriff was sworn in Thursday after being re-elected. WLIO reports Matt Treglia was sworn in by Judge Jeffrey Reed. Treglia said he wanted to set standards for hiring as well as establish a firm, fair, and consistent environment when he was first elected. Since he feels that he accomplished that, he says he plans on focusing on keeping his deputies’ skills sharp.