12/28/18 – 5:10 A.M.

An accident on Bright Road in Findlay sent a Bluffton man to the hospital yesterday afternoon. The Findlay Police Department reports that 51-year-old Billy Gardner was turning into a private drive around 3:10 p.m. when he was rear-ended by 69-year-old David Lehman of Findlay.

Hanco EMS took Gardner to Blanchard Valley Hospital. Police cited Lehman for failure to stop in an assured clear distance ahead.