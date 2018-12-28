Van Buren High School Using Technology To Monitor Head Impacts In Football

12/28/18 – 5:04 A.M.

Van Buren High School is using technology to become a cutting-edge leader in football helmet safety. The school is using a five-zone sensor pad in their helmets to monitor head impacts. The impacts are measured and sent to a handheld device carried by coaches and trainers to provide data and keep athletes safe. This is done on a player and number basis so that they know exactly who was hit and how hard.

The data is sent to a website where the school can look deeper into the impact. Van Buren Athletic Director Justin Slauterbeck explained that this will help the school teach kids how to tackle and how to keep themselves safe.

You can watch Van Buren’s video on helmetsafety here.