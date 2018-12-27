Retired Fostoria K-9 Passes Away

12/27/18 – 8:04 A.M.

The Fostoria Police Department reported the death of a retired K-9 officer. The department says that K-9 Riky died on Christmas at the age of 11. The Review-Times reports that Riky was a valuable asset to the department’s effort to fight drug trafficking. He also gave demonstrations to civic groups and schoolchildren.

A post of the department’s Facebook page said, “He was a great partner to our officers and an asset to our community.” It also offered condolences to Officer Bell and his family.