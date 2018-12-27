2018 Year In Review: Commissioners Vote In Favor Of Quarter-Percent Sales Tax

12/27/18 – 5:30 A.M.

Our look back at 2018 continues today with a look back at Hancock Countys sales tax. A quarter-percent sales tax that sets money aside for flood mitigation expires in a few days. However, the county commissioners voted in October to replace it with another quarter-percent tax to pay for jail upgrades

Brian Robertson:

Commissioners Brian Robertson and Tim Bechtol voted in favor of the measure. Commissioner Mark Gazarek voted against it, saying the community should vote on it…

Mark Gazarek:

The replacement tax will start on January 1.