Four Car Crash Shut Down Part Of I-75 Yesterday

12/27/18 – 5:18 A.M.

A four-vehicle crash injured a woman and closed part of I-75 yesterday. The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports that the accident happened around 4:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of I-75, north of the Ohio-15 exit. 62-year-old Agnes Pollerman of Waynesfield lost control of her car and struck the median wall. She was then hit by a tractor-trailer driven by 54-year-old Eric Burchfield of Tennessee. 75-year-old Herman West of Michigan tried to avoid the accident when he was struck by 25-year-old Dakota Deering of Newark.

The left two lanes of the interstate were closed for about 2 hours. Hanco EMS took Pollerman to Blanchard Valley Hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Troopers cited her for failure to control.