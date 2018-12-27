Two Hancock County Employees Resign For Racist Video

12/27/18 – 4:29 A.M.

Two Hancock County employees have resigned after being involved in a racist video that was posted on Twitter. Snowplow drivers and laborers with the Hancock County engineers office Jacob Dick and Owen Stewart resigned Wednesday morning. County Engineer Doug Cade said he found out about the video from a citizen complaint.

The video has a white doll whose face was painted brown being hung from a ceiling fan by a noose. It includes inappropriate comments of a racial nature as well.

Cade said, “the behavior does not reflect the offices values of professionalism, accountability, and integrity. He added that they won’t tolerate behavior like that.

Dick had been with the engineers office since November and Stewart since August.