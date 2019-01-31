Allen Township Fire Department Responds To Van Buren Fire

01/31/19 – 6:30 P.M.

The Allen Township Fire Department had a very busy day Thursday. Firefighters were called to 2284 Township Road 232 around 7 a.m. for a house fire by Van Buren. Chief Gary Hickman said that cold temperatures can make it a difficult task.

Hickman said they had trucks at the station ready to go if they had any issues. He added that they were finally getting back to the fire station around 4:30 p.m. The fire caused a lot of damage but no estimates are available at the moment. Washington Township Fire Department assisted at the scene.

Aside from the fire the Allen Township Fire department also responded to an overheated space heater and a car accident.