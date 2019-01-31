One Man Arrested After Car Chase In Findlay

01/31/19 – 6:44 P.M.

]At least one person is behind bars after a car chase involving a stolen vehicle Thursday morning. Police arrested a man wearing a yellow coat and red shoes near U.S. 224 and Marion Township Road 248 in Findlay. According to officers on scene the man was involved in a vehicle theft. His name has not yet been released.

The Hancock County Sheriffs Office, the Findlay Police Department, a drone, a K9 and a helicopter were involved in looking for him.