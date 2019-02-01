Community Events for Friday, February 1

Dinner & Gospel Sing Tomorrow at South Side Restaurant (S Main St). Dinner at 5pm, music 6-8pm featuring Jimmy Bloomfield, Jesse Davila and The Singing Crowes.

(419-934-5456)

22nd annual Kalida Comedy Night Tomorrow at the Kalida Knights of Columbus Hall. Doors open at 5:30, steak dinner at 6pm, entertainment at 8pm featuring comedians Gary George and Billy Ray Bauer. Cost $40, call for tickets. Sponsored by the Kalida Lions Club.

(419-532-2272 or 419-532-2334)

Valentine Tea on Saturday, February 9, 12:30pm at the Grammes-Brown House, Tiffin. Entertainment will be ‘Love is in the Air: Songs of Love’ by Mimi Lange Johnston. $20/person, reservations required.

(419-448-8312)

Dinner Gospel Concert on Sunday, February 10 at the Iron Skillet Restaurant, North Baltimore. Dinner at 5pm, music at 6pm featuring the 441 Quartet and Gary Herren. Presented by Truck Stop Ministries.

(419-704-0242 or 419-934-5456)

“Symphony Storytime” for children on Monday, February 11, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring members of the Lima Symphony Orchestra. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

Teen Game Night on Wednesday, February 20, 6:30pm at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library. Come enjoy a large variety of card and board games. For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)

The Fostoria High School Music Department’s production of “The Little Mermaid” will be staged Friday & Saturday, March 22-23, 8pm and Sunday, March 24, 3pm. Call for tickets.

(419-436-4110)

Fairy Tale Tea Party (for age 5 & Up with adult caregiver) on Saturday, February 23, 10:30am at the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library featuring a special performance by cast members of Youtheatre’s “Honk, Jr.” For info: www.FindlayLibrary.org

(419-422-1712)