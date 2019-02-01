Record Low Set In Findlay On Thursday

2/1/19 – 5:20 A.M.

We saw a record low temperature for Thursday. The lowest recorded air temperature of the day at the Findlay Water Pollution Control Center hit 8 below zero. The previous record for January 31st in Findlay was 6 below zero, set in 1899. That was just five years after the city started keeping weather records.

It was actually colder in Findlay on Wednesday, when we hit 12 below zero. However, that did not break the record for January 30th.

A big warm-up is on the way. We could hit 55 degrees on Monday.