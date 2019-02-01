Two Men Arrested Following Chase On Findlay’s East Side

2/1/19 – 5:29 A.M.

Findlay police officers arrested two men following a chase on the city’s east side Thursday. Officers responded to Lowe’s on Bright Road after they received a report about a stolen vehicle around noon. Officers say they saw 41-year-old Matthew Holman leaving the Menard’s on Flag City Drive a short time later.

A police report says Holman sped away east on U.S. 224 and tried to turn onto Marion Township Road 215, but lost control and drove through a field. He eventually stopped in a wooded area, where he and his passenger, 41-year-old Victor Vawter, ran off.

Officers arrested Holman following a short foot chase. They used a drone, the Hancock County Sheriff’s K-9 officer, and a State Highway Patrol helicopter to find Vawter hiding in a Pine Tree. He received treatment at Blanchard Valley Hospital for exposure injuries.

Charges are pending in the case.

