Alzheimer’s Has No Cure But There Are People And Resources Available To Help WIth Prevention

06/11/19 – 11:34 A.M.

June is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month so we reached out to the Alzheimer’s Association to learn more. Northwest Ohio Branch Program Coordinator Linda Pollitz said that the brain disease affects hundreds of thousands of people…

Pollitz said there’s no cure but you can help prevent Alzheimer’s through proper diet and exercise.

She said that you should also keep your brain active by trying and learning new things.

Pollitz added that there are programs available at the local level to support those with Alzheimer’s. They will have an event at the Family Center at 2 p.m. on August 12 to go over warning signs and the basics of Alzheimer’s. You can learn more at alz.org/nwohio.