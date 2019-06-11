McComb Village Council Hints At Legal Action For Pool Filter

06/11/19 – 10:15 A.M.

McComb Village Council hinted at legal actions against the Florida swimming pool filter company that failed to deliver a filter. Village officials said that they ordered a replacement pool filter for the community pool in January. It still has yet to arrive and forced the McComb pool to remain closed this summer. The filter cost $13.600, and the village has paid for half of that.

Village Solicitor Robert Feighner told the council that there are plenty of legal actions that can be taken. This includes breach of contract.

It would take too long for delivery and installation to order from somewhere else.