Solar Farm Coming To Carey School District

06/11/19 – 8:45 A.M.

Carey School will be getting a solar panel field. The Orlando, Florida based Eitri Foundry and Vaughn Industries in Carey are teaming up put in about 3,100 solar panels, which will generate around 1.4 megawatts of electricity. The Orlando company will own the facility and Vaughn Industries will do the installation.

Superintendent Mike Swank said that the school will pay 7.5 cents per kilowatt hour on a 30-year agreement. He added that this will save the school about $16,500 annually. The solar farm will also be incorporated into the science curriculum.