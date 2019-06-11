Findlay Man Gets Car Back After 50 Years

06/11/19 – 8:05 A.M.

A Findlay man was reunited with a car he owned 50 years ago. Tom Brumley bought his 1967 Pontiac GTO when it was new, shortly after he had finished med school. The now 77-year-old Brumley sold the car after about three years to get a family sedan.

Brumley’s name was on the paperwork in the glove box, which allowed the owner of the car in 1995 to track him down. The two became friends and Brumley was given the opportunity to buy the car back after making offers for “years and years”.

You can read the full story on the Courier’s website.