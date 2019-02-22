American Heart Association Luncheon Goes Over Women’s Health

02/22/19 – 4:55 P.M.

The “Findlay Goes Red” women’s luncheon for the American Heart Association was earlier today. Event co-chair Ginger Jones explained that the event works as a fundraiser but also raises awareness.

Jones said that women may feel hot, heavy, tired, and nauseous to name a few of the different symptoms. She said that the lunch covered all of that and more.

Fellow co-chair Sherri Garner Brumbaugh added that prevention is just as important as knowing the signs. She said that the AHA recommends physical activity as well as monitoring for symptoms…

You can catch a full interview on our facebook page.