Findlay Police Called For Assault And Gunshot

02/22/19 – 5:35 P.M.

Findlay Police arrested a man for a fight that resulted in a gunshot. Police were called to a report of a fight around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of Cedar Avenue. Police talked to the victim and several witnesses. As the investigation continued detectives and officers executed search warrants at a residence on Cedar Ave the Super 8 motel.

Police arrested the suspect at the Super 8 on a probation violation. The investigation on the assault and discharging of the firearm continues.