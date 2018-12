12/14/18 – 3:06 P.M.

Local food truck Amy May’s Rockin’ Taco was hit by a car on Tuesday and is closed for the time being. Owner Amy Taylor talked said that they aren’t going out of business though.

Amy Taylor

Taylor said it’ll take some time, though.

Amy Taylor

In the meantime, there is a gofundme set up for the business as well as for Taylor’s employee, Samantha Latham. You can find links to support these causes on the Amy May’s Rockin Taco Facebook page.