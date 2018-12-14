Rowmark Announces CEO Retirement, Replacement Chosen

12/14/18 – 11:24 A.M.

The chief executive of Rowmark will be retiring at the beginning of the year. Duane Jebbett announced that he is planning to retire after January 1. Jim Ellward will fill the role starting on January 7. Ellward is the current president of TOPS Products and has served in that role for the past five and a half years.

Jebbett said he is truly blessed to have served as Rowmark’s chief executive. He added, “I am deeply appreciative of the customers who have honored Rowmark with their business and the countless relationships fostered over the years.”

Ellward said that he looks forward to working for Rowmark. He said, “One of the biggest reasons I decided to accept the position with Rowmark was their people and culture.”

Jebbett will remain on the Rowmark board of directors and will be available to Ellward through the transition.